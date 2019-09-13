John Earl Hinson
10/14/1926 - 09/11/2019
MACON - John Earl Hinson, 92, passed away September 11, 2019 at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, GA.
Services will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at 2:00PM at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Dr. Mark Grinsted and Dr. Donnie Sutton will officiate.
Mr. John was born on October 14, 1926 in Twiggs County, Dry Branch, Georgia to the late Walter Homer and Lois (Sapp) Hinson . He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harrell (Ann) Hinson, Jerry Hinson, Elmer Hinson, Randy Hinson, and Clayton (Sue) Hinson. By his sisters Edith Hinson (James) Nichols Duke and Betty Hinson (John Jr.) Burnette.
Having grown up in Dry Branch, John attended school in Twiggs County and participated in Boy Scouts. Near the end of World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy, and his first duty assignment was in Okinawa, Japan, where he began serving as a machinist mate. Having circled the globe and being stationed at other Navy ports including Norfolk and Brunswick, John retired from the Navy as a Chief Petty Officer (E7). Following his 20 years in the Navy, John worked another 20 years and retired from Mercer University, where he worked as an air conditioning and refrigeration technician.
As a young child, John joined Stone Creek Baptist Church. Upon returning to Georgia and settling in Jones County, he dedicated his life to the Lord and served as a Deacon at Stone Creek from 1976 to 1999. At Stone Creek, John was known for volunteering his time to provide maintenance to the church.
Survivors include his Wife, Helen Brooker Hinson of Jones County. Daughter Pamela Denise (James) Hogue, and Two Grandsons Christopher Cavin and Rocky Cavin. His brother Charles (Wilda) Hinson of Danville, and sister in laws Mamie Nell Hinson Thompson of Jeffersonville, Sue Hinson, Thelma Aeby, and Linda Ezelle all of Macon. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, along with his pet "Little Man"
The family wishes to thank the Georgia War Veterana Home for the loving care rendered during his illness.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Friday at the funeral Home, and from 1 to 2 Saturday before the service at the church.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019