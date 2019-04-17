Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Enoch Knowles

December 18, 1923 - April 16, 2019

Bonaire, GA- There is a disappearing group of Americans who made our country a better place through their selfless and extraordinary sacrifice. They showed courage, honor, loyalty, and a willingness to lay down their lives expecting nothing in return. On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, America's "Greatest Generation" was reduced by one more when Mr. John Enoch Knowles, a long-time resident of Bonaire, passed peacefully from this life into the next. Mr. Knowles passed away at Heart of Georgia Hospice in Perry, where he was surrounded by the family he loved and who adored him in return.



Born in 1923 and raised in McRae, Georgia, in Telfair County, Mr. Knowles was the son of the late James Robert and Melinda Towns Knowles. A young man during the Great Depression, he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps' camp at McRae, GA, which was a part of Roosevelt's "New Deal" for America. Then, on December 7, 1941, everything changed, and a young John Knowles was drafted into the U.S.



Mr. Knowles will rightly be remembered for many things. His faithfulness to the Lord, devotion to his family, and commitment to his country will forever be at the top of that list. However, many will also remember him as the spunky WWII veteran who, on his 95th birthday, received 4457 cards from all across the country he so loved. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and loved to spend time outdoors. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed many a day on the river with fishing buddies. A true community servant, Mr. Knowles was honored in 1995 when the boat ramp on the Ocmulgee River in Bonaire was renamed Knowles Landing. Many will remember him for serving through his faith as well; he was a deacon for many years at Bonaire First Baptist Church, where he was a member for more than 60 years.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Knowles was preceded in death by his siblings, Bessie Shephard, David Knowles, Zack Knowles, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ward, Mary Clements, William "Bill" Knowles, and Robert Knowles.



Those remaining to carry on his legacy include his wife, Nadine Thomas Knowles, Bonaire; daughters, Linda Montague (Bob) of Navarre FL, Beckie Peterson (Johnny) of Conyers GA, Jana Hamrick of Bonaire; grandchildren, Tim Harkins (Lori), Johnny "Tre" Peterson (Jennifer), Kimberly Rendle (Leigh), Jennifer Elliot (Billy), Jamie Goodman (Ross), John Jones (Sarah), Tyler Hamrick (Cloe), Martha Parrish (Danny), Micah Montague, Cassandra Kare; great-grandchildren, Dixie Hepstall, Sydney Elliott, Ethan Elliott, Kayla Jones, Cheyenne Jones, Devin Rendle, Victoria Rendle, Marley Harkins, Espen Goodman, Adelynn Goodman, Emily Grace Jones, Maria Slattery, Daniel Parrish, Riley Parrish, Ethan Montague, Ellie Montague, Jenna Kare, Haley Burns; brother, Carl Knowles (Frances) of Dalton, GA; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Mr. John Knowles will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services to celebrate his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Bonaire First Baptist Church. Following the services, Mr. Knowles will be laid to rest, with military honors, in the Chapel Mausoleum at Magnolia Park Cemetery.



