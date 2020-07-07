1/1
John F. Angle Jr.
1926 - 2020
John F. Angle, Jr.
February 27, 1926 - July 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John F. Angle, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, with his son Elliott and his daughter-in-law Patricia by his side. At 94 years old, he has left behind a genuine legacy of love, kindness, and generosity. Never did he speak a harsh word to or about anyone. He is now reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Agnes Louise Angle with whom he shared an amazing and loving marriage of 68½ years together.
After leaving his family farm in Virginia, Mr. Angle joined the United States Marine Corps during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he was employeed by National Cash Register Company for thirty years, retiring as Regional Branch Service Manager. He then became a successful business owner of Christiansburg Cash Register and then Angle Supply Company for thirty-five years. He was best known for his love of chit-chatting with anyone. He was truly a "Guiding Light" to those who knew him and will be sadly missed by all.
Mr. Angle is survived by his children, Elliott Angle (Patricia) and Deborah Coker (David); six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for John F. Angle, Jr.



Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
