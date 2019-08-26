Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Service 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

John F. Chambers

June 23, 1952 - August 23, 2019

Byron, GA- Surrounded by the warmth of beloved family and treasured friends, John F. Chambers went down for a final 3-count on August 23, 2019 and passed peacefully away at 67 years old. Born in Staten Island, NY, in 1952, John was the son of the late George Joseph Chambers and Dorothy Margarite Chambers. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, and continued making the sunshine state his home for many years. In 1981, while living in Gainesville and working for Skeeters Big Biscuits, John met Veeda Younts, a fellow employee from the corporate office. Their connection was immediate, and in December of that year they were married. This was the beginning a best friendship and lifelong partnership that would take them on many unusual, unexpected, and wonderful adventures.

Early in his career, John served in law enforcement as a police officer, proudly wearing Badge #1309. Though he earned an associate degree in Police Science, he always regretted not completing his BA. He went on to work in the restaurant industry, quickly becoming a manager for various companies including Quincy's, Po Folks, and Dairy Queen. With increasing experience and a natural talent for business, John was soon an owner-operator running his own restaurants and bars, including memorable places in Florida such as Beach-Nutts, Tijuana Tillies, and Legends Dining & Dancing – the latter being one of Gainesville's iconic hotspots until the early 90's. Other memorable spots in Florida, and later Georgia, included the Hogsbreath Saloon, Cowboy Cadillac, and the Cadillac Club. Without doubt, John was known to many in Middle Georgia as the man who brought Café Erotica to the area in 1992. Back then, he was seen as an in-your-face sort of guy, always telling it like he saw it – and not afraid to make news or land in the newspaper. What many don't know is that John's unlikely initial entrance into this line of business wasn't something that he would have ever imagined. Then, in 1994, after a hostile corporate takeover, he quietly went down the street and operated the Neon Cowboy. At times, business was slow, but John was committed to providing for his family and so he earned his CDL license and began over the road driving. Time on the road took its toll, and he later went to work for the Bill Butler Family at the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep dealership, first in sales and later as a service advisor.

In addition to all of this, John had a childhood dream that he would realize later in life. As a kid, he loved two things: baseball, which he had played, and wrestling. At 35, he had the opportunity to become a professional wrestler. He worked for the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and the Southern Wrestling Federation – the latter in which he held the American Heavyweight title. He was known as Gunny Sgt. John Chambers, Colonel John Murdock, and later wrestled as The Russian Assassin and tag teamed as half of The Mighty Yankees.

John enjoyed many things, and he especially enjoyed his friends. Throughout his unusual journey, he met wonderful people at every turn. His life was populated with unique, talented, and interesting individuals. He lived fully, laughed often, and never gave anything less than 110%. He loved every minute of it all. He had a huge heart and found tremendous joy in giving. He loved to tell stories – he had so many stories - and they were actually true! He loved to travel, yet never left the United States. He also loved motorcycles and enjoyed riding and owning many during his lifetime.

In 2012, it was a severe motorcycle accident that changed John's life. However, in his usual fashion, he chose to see it as a blessing. Because of the accident, his doctors inadvertently discovered that he had cancer. Told he had maybe 3-6 months to live, John smiled, and said he'd be back in 6 months. And he was. And then 6 months more came and went. And on and on. He successfully battled his cancer back, but over time the chemo and radiation had left him with congestive heart failure. In the end, it was this battle that proved to be too much.

Through it all, John kept smiling. He kept laughing. He told stories. He discovered Facebook, and found it wasn't as silly as he had thought. Because of this, he reconnected with wonderful friends and enjoyed learning about their lives. He used this new daily hobby to support others and provide words of encouragement. As he became more limited, he didn't feel sorry for himself and he never asked "why". Instead, he simply found new things to enjoy.

In John's presence, two things were always guaranteed: laughter and food. And so, he continued to do for others, make them laugh, feed them, tell his famous stories, and enjoy the smiles on their faces as his reward. This is who he was. But mostly, he loved his family with a generous and unconditional spirit. He loved his brothers and sister. He loved his children with all his heart and was so proud of who they had each become. He loved being a grandfather. He loved being a husband. His wife was the great love of his life, and he felt blessed to have a partner and best friend beyond anything he could have imagined.

Finally, John's message to his friends and family was something he had plenty of time to consider, and this is what he would wish to share: Today is for celebrating. Remembering. Laughing. And obviously, eating. Not surprisingly, John was insistent that there be some "fun" in his funeral. To honor this wish, he would tell you to quit crying, get yourself together, and go tell your very best John Chambers story. And, last but not least, remember that he loved you all.

John Chambers is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 38 years, Veeda Younts Chambers; two sons, Justin Chambers (Alyssia), and Austin Chambers (Kayla); two daughters, Whitney Burton (Alvin), and Katherine Bozymowski (Paul); as well as 12 beloved grandchildren, soon to be joined by the 13th - making it a true Baker's Dozen. Also surviving John are his brothers, Mark Chambers (Jenny), and Donald Chambers (Carol); a sister, Gloria Agles (Harry); and of course, his beloved long-haired dachshund, Peppa; as well as countless friends from across the years, all whose lives are better for having known him.

Visitation with John's family will be held from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following in the chapel at McCullough. Immediately after the service, everyone is invited to continue celebrating the wonderful life of John Chambers at a gathering at The Wedding Barn, located at 1651 Moseley Road in Byron. True to John's wishes – laughter will be required!

Flowers will be gratefully accepted or memorials can be made in memory of John Chambers to either , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The , 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607, or any Animal Rescue organization of the donor's choice.

