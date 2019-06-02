John Forrest Shoupp
November 21, 1931 - May 31, 2019
Bonaire, GA- John Forrest Shoupp, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence. Services celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Reverend Tom Darty will officiate. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. John Shoupp to the Second Baptist Church Upward Baseball Ministry. The family would also like to thank Wendy Holliday with Compassus Hospice for the exceptional care he received.
John was born on November 21, 1931 in Troy, Ohio to the late John Forrest and Bessie (Griner) Shoupp. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and later worked a number of years as a mechanical designer for Phonex Automation in Atlanta. He enjoyed spending his time playing golf, making others laugh and meeting new people. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Left to cherish his beloved memory is his wife, Faith Shoupp; his children, Cheryl Jalbert, Scotty Shoupp and Robert Henry, Jr. as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019