John "Johnny" Franklin Smith III
April 9, 1954 - May 5, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Johnny Smith III, age 65, passed away peacefully at Heart of Georgia Inpatient Hospice on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.
Johnny was born and raised in Warner Robins to Sara Bass Smith and the late John Franklin Smith, Jr. A graduate of Warner Robins High School, he was a self-employed paint contractor who loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Emma Smith; children, Felicia Dunnican (Coley), Toni Perkins (John), Shawn, Michelle, and Shannon; grandchildren, Ella and Mia; brother, Randy Smith (Karen); niece, Courtlyn; and nephew, Kyle.
The family will receive visitors at McCullough Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Slade officiating. After the funeral, Johnny will be laid to rest with a private service in Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019