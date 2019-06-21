Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Franklin Toole Sr.. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Visitation 10:00 AM Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Franklin Toole Sr.

November 23, 1922 - June 19, 2019

Macon, GA- John Franklin Toole Sr., 96, husband of Lucile Cagle Toole for 71 years, passed away June 19, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, Macon, GA. officiated by Rev. James Duke. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 am until service time. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery.

Mr. Toole was born November 23, 1922 to Dr. Charles L. Toole and Eva Jordan Evans Toole of Macon, Georgia.

Mr. Toole attended Lanier High School and Mercer University before entering the military in February 1943. After training, he was assigned to the 12th Air Force and was stationed on the island of Corsica while flying 74 missions as a radio operator and bombardier over Italy and France. He received numerous air medals and was returned to the states and discharged after two and one half years of service.

Mr. Toole attended Business Training Institute where he met Lucile Cagle and they became engaged. After marriage, they both were employed at Robins Air Force Base.

While working on the base, he completed a four year on-the-job course in Avionics. He eventually retired from Engineering Services. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to many places both within the United States and overseas.

Mr. Toole volunteered for several organizations, primarily The American Red Cross, where he served for many years. In 1999, he was named Volunteer of the Year by the Red Cross and in 2010 he was given an award for 30 years of service. He was a member of MENSA and of Intertel, Kentucky Colonel, organizations of the intellectually gifted, the Golden K Kiwanis Club, and Vineville United Methodist Church for many years. The family requests donations be made to The Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204 or Georgia Kidney Foundation, 1625 Hardeman Ave., Macon, GA 31201.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucile Cagle Toole; his son, John Toole (Jenny); his daughter, Lynn Neville (C.L.); grandchildren Cristy Holmes, Tracey Toole (David Poole), Ashley Neville, Kimberly Martinez; great grandchildren, Merritt, Tripp, John, Lane, Autumn Martinez, Ava Martinez, and Kylie Neville; and brother-in-law, Dr. Wallace A. Tarpley.

Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, is in charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for John Franklin Toole Sr.





