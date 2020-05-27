John Harold Giddens
August 18, 1933 - May 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John Harold Giddens was reunited with his beloved wife in the presence of their Lord and Savior in heaven on the evening of May 24, 2020. He was 86.
Mr. Giddens was born on August 18, 1933, in Chester, Georgia to the late James O. and Cindy Roland Giddens. After growing up on the family farm in Bleckley County, he began working in a candy factory in Macon at age sixteen. In the early 1950s, he went to work as a civilian sheet metal mechanic on Robins Air Force Base before being drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country for two years. He married the former Merle Johnson in 1962, and they enjoyed fifty-six wonderful years together. Mr. Giddens was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed watching the games on television or in person, and was proud to say that he had seen the Braves play on all three of their home fields through the years. In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and helping friends with their farmwork. He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church where he was involved in ministry outreach to homebound and nursing homes. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his siblings, Margarite Horton, James P. Giddens, Milton Giddens, and Billy Joe Giddens.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Melanie Thoens (Bob) of Alexandria, Virginia and Carey Giddens (Celesta) of Macon; his grandchildren, Cade Giddens and Cullen Giddens; his brother, Neil Giddens; his nephew, E. Wayne Smith (Dale); his niece, Patsy Mullis (Herman); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
With regards to services for Mr. Giddens, social distancing measures will be in place as McCullough Funeral Home has a responsibility to our families, staff, and the community, to follow the executive orders in place on public gatherings. That said, visitation with Mr. Giddens's family will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Dilks officiating. Following the service, Mr. Giddens will be laid to rest next to his wife in Magnolia Park Cemetery. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Central Baptist Church, 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.