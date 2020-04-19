COL. John Harvey Klein, U.S. Army (Ret.)
October 23, 1933 - April 15, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- John Harvey Klein passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 86. John was the son of the late Frank and Helen Klein. He was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, where he graduated as the Valedictorian of Hillsborough High School. He bravely served his country in the United States Army Reserve from 1956 until 1993 in both the Signal Corp and Chaplain Corp, achieving the rank of Colonel. John received the John J. Pershing Award with the highest grade ever achieved at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. In 1956, he served a three year active duty tour in Korea and helped build an orphanage from the ground up. In 1980 John served a four year active duty tour at Fort Pickett, Virginia, and was the Chief Post Chaplain.
John was a proud graduate of the University of Florida, a member of the Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Societies, and an avid fan of Gator Football. He also graduated from the General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church in New York City, New York. Throughout the years John served as a Vicar and Rector of several Anglican Parishes throughout the Southeast to include Florida, Louisiana, and finally, Georgia.
John was an extremely intelligent individual, he had a humble heart, and served God and others before himself. He was a family man, and a wonderful husband and father. John's memory will be cherished for years to come by the many people that he left an everlasting imprint on during his lifetime.
His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, Marie Sylvia Jordan Klein; sons, Brent Klein (Donna), Keith Klein, and John J. Klein (Capi); and beloved grandchildren, Jordan Klein, Steven Klein, Jacey Klein, and Emily Klein.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and restrictions regarding gathering, a memorial service celebrating John's life will be announced and held at a later date.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for COL. John Harvey Klein, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020