Rip John... You were a shining light to my son during the short time you knew each other. You had a way of making him listen to you. I will never forget how you eased my pain as a mother and told me my son was going to be alright and that you had him. You john became family to me. I wished we would have met sooner... To his family I will continue to pray for peace and strength.. Ay God bless you all



Susan Daniels

Acquaintance