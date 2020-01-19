In Loving Memory of
Reverend John Henry Ford, Sr.
September 11, 1927-
January 18, 2019
Our loved-one is celebrating his 1st Heavenly Anniversary! Because of that, there is a little bit of Heaven in our homes and in our hearts, today. The memories of love and a life well-lived will forever be cherished by his loving wife of seventy-three years, Mrs. Martha Virginia Ford; his children, James E. Ford, Deborah F. Denson, Audrey (John) Moore, Rena (Charles) Whitlock, Rita (Lewis) Morris and Reverend John Henry (Renee) Ford, Jr. His favorite scripture, Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV will continue to resonate with us:
"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths."
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020