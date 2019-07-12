|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Milledgeville First Baptist Church
Dr. John Hopkins Ferguson
October 4, 1943 - July 10, 2019
Milledgeville, Georgia- Dr. John Hopkins Ferguson died July 10th, 2019 from complications of atypical CML. He was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, October 4th, 1943 to John Luther and Bertha Hopkins Ferguson. He attended Peabody Laboratory School, City Elementary, and Georgia Military College for high school and Junior College. He then went to the University of Georgia before entering Emory Dental School.
He served in the Army as a Captain, first in Fort Polk, Louisiana, then a year in Vietnam where he was given a Bronze Star and the Vietnam Civic Action Award. While in Vietnam, he volunteered at a leper colony. Following his time in Vietnam, he did a 2-year program in orthodontics at Emory before becoming the first orthodontist in Milledgeville. He retired after practicing 38 years in Milledgeville, with satellite offices in Dublin and Sandersville.
Dr. Ferguson was actively involved in dentistry, serving as the Chairman of the Georgia Dental Services for over 20 years. He served as President of the Central District Dental Society and of the Georgia Academy of Dental Practice. He was a member of: Georgia Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, Southern Association of Orthodontists, Georgia Association of Orthodontists. He served on: the Georgia Board of Dentistry, Emory Orthodontic Association, Oconee Area Dental Study Club, American College of Dentists, Pierre Fauchard Academy, International College of Dentists, College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Milledgeville, where he served as a Trustee, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher. He was a dedicated member of the adult choir since 1972. He served on numerous committees and was instrumental in preserving the Pilcher organ.
He was a director, president, and Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary Club. He served on: the Baldwin County Rape Crisis Center, Milledgeville-Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, Director/Advisor of Red Cross, Milledgeville Visitors Bureau, Director of United Way, Director/Vice President Central State Hospital Foundation, Oconee Regional Medical Center Hospital Authority, President of GMC Alumni Association, Director/First Vice Chair GMC Foundation, Central State Hospital Repurposing Authority, GMC Board of Trustees Advisor, Director GCSU Foundation, Director Georgia's Old Capital Museum Society, and Director BB&T of Milledgeville.
He was a Life Member and Honorable Fellow of the GDA and received the GDA's Award of Merit, the GDA's highest honor for a dentist. He was given the Meritorious Service Award by Emory Dental Alumni Association, GMC's Distinguished Alumni Award, and the Community Service Award of Southern Association of Orthodontists.
He is survived by Janet Pennington Ferguson, his wife of 55 years. They traveled extensively, going to every state except Idaho and to many countries. Also surviving is a daughter, Emily Ferguson May (Steve), two grandchildren, Ellen Daphne Wall (fiancé Alex Sullivan) and Merritt Wall (Katie), and two great-grandchildren, Lily Wall and Jesse Hopkins Wall, along with a sister Judy Ferguson Smith, brother David Ferguson (Jeanne), and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceasing him were his parents, John Luther and Bertha Hopkins Ferguson and two babies, Mary Jeannette Ferguson in 1973 and John Pennington Ferguson in 1971.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13th at 2pm at Milledgeville First Baptist Church with burial at Westview Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6pm, Friday, July 12th at Moore's Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted, but for those who wish, the family requests donations to Georgia Military College, 201 E. Greene St. Milledgeville or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 795, Milledgeville 31059.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
