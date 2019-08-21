John Hynes
April 07,1927 - August 18,2019
McDonough, GA- McDonough – John Ashley Hynes (Jack), 92, formally of Macon, passed away August 18, 2019.
Jack was born in Rochester, NY on April 7, 1927. He was preceded in death by his wife Enid. He is survived by his sons Jeff (Boo) of Sugar Hill, GA and Steve (Tammy) of Lancaster, PA and a daughter Connie (Monnie) of McDonough, GA.
Jack served in the Navy during WWII and had a long career in the tire industry. He had a passion for good food, bourbon and Dixieland Jazz.
Services will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019