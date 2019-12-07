Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Irvine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John IrvineNovember 23, 1939 - December 1, 2019Macon, GA- Mr. John W. Irvine, of Macon, GA had a peaceful crossing the morning of Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a short illness.He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Irvine Alvarado, and is survived by his brother, Dick Irvine, his sister, Pat Irvine Psait, his wife Eve V. Irvine, his children Eric Irvine, Victoria Irvine, and Christopher Irvine, and his grandchildren, Shawn Irvine and Alyssa Irvine, and Annika Irvine and Malia Irvine.He was born in Bend, Oregon, to Leigh William Irvine and Violet Varie Fountain Irvine. Following his graduation from Hudson's Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington, he entered the United States Marine Corps . Being a natural lefty, he had to learn to shoot right-handed, despite this, he set the Marine Corps record, with a score of 238/250, winning the Calvin B. Matthews Trophy in 1957.Following the Marines, he started his career with Elixir Industries in Southern California, working his way up through management to become Vice-President before he retired.His love for golf was well-known, and he joined the Turkey Woodall club, playing every tournament from 1993 to 2018 without a miss. His annual trip to the Turkey Woodall was a high point of his year, and he enjoyed the camaraderie and love of his Turkey Nation, and he regaled us all with riotously funny stories on a frequent basis.He was an outdoorsman, and loved to fish with his dear friends in the Pacific Northwest, steelhead trout and salmon being favorite prizes. Duck hunts, deer hunting, he was at home out in nature. He loved it.His other big passion was cooking, especially breakfasts. He was inventive and creative, and genuinely enjoyed cooking up and serving a great meal for friends, house guests, and family.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2019 at 11AM at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 565 Wimbish Rd, Macon, GA, 31210, reception to follow.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2019 from 3-5pm at Healy Point Country Club in Macon, where John had been a member for nearly 30 years. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2019

