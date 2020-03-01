John Jacobs Gautier
October 19, 1945 - February 28, 2020
Macon, GA- John Jacobs Gautier, age 74, died Friday, February 28, 2020.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park with the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. Mr Gautier was preceded in death by his parents, Florence S. Denton and Mr Jack Gautier.
Survivors include sisters, Jennie Stabenow of Chapel Hill, NC and Alice Fincher of Macon, niece Elizabeth Stabenow and two nephews, Doug Fincher, III and Jake Fincher.
After serving in the Navy, John worked as a draftsman with Willingham Sash and Door and Rivers Construction. He joined the staff of Fincher's Barbecue and served as manager of the Gray Highway location for years. The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Pruitt Nursing Home Peake Rd for their overwhelming love and support. In lieu of flowers please give to the donor's choice.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020