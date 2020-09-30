1/1
SmsGt. John James (Ret. Usaf) Mains Jr.
1945 - 2020
SMSgt. John James Mains, Jr., USAF (Ret.)
February 27, 1945 - September 27, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- John James Mains, Jr., 75, passed into the hands of his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
John was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to the late John James and Audrey Brown Mains, on February 27, 1945. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from which he retired in 1987, having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. John enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing cards, and all sports, especially college football; he was a fan of the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks! John was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus, as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Sean Mains.
John is survived by his loving children, Kyle James Mains and Robyn Salter (Thomas), both of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Trevor Mains, J.T. Salter, Amelia Mains, Kolton Salter, and Sloane Salter; sisters, Elsie Smith of Charleston, South Carolina and Linda Underwood (Jerry) of N. Charleston, South Carolina; brother, Arthur Mains; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.


View the online memorial for SMSgt. John James Mains, Jr., USAF (Ret.)



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
OCT
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
