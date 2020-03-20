John Joe Gregory
August 12, 1943 - March 17, 2020
Macon, Georgia- John Joe Gregory, 76, of Macon, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation to greet friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Reverend Mike Lewis will officiate.
Mr. Gregory proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, he attended Roberta Baptist Church. He was a retired plumber with Sydney Pyles Plumbing with 31 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; James T. Gregory and Emma Claude Green. Siblings; Jimmy Gregory (Marguerite), Buck Gregory (Willie Mae), Louise Carroll (Clint), Jessie Carter (Jeff), Margie Kalenza (Pee Wee), Jean Ray (James), and Mary Stroud (Charles).
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; His wife; Phyllis Gregory and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations please be made to Pruitt Hospice, 6060 Lakeside Commons Dr, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020