John Joseph Shaheen, III
July 24, 1935 - June 6, 2019
Macon, GA- John Joseph Shaheen, III, of Macon, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. The Reverend Steve Johnson will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to Friends of GA State Parks at friendsofgastateparks.org or Hospice of Central GA (Pine Point Hospice), 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Mr. Shaheen was born in Littleton, NH on July 24, 1935 and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was the owner of Shaheen Realty from 1965 until 2019. Mr. Shaheen was an avid runner and enjoyed running in the Labor Day Road Race in Macon for many years. He also ran in many 5K races and ½ marathons. Mr. Shaheen was a life-long member of the Macon Health Club and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Shaheen is survived by his wife, Loretta "Dixie" Mosely Shaheen; son, John (Elizabeth) Joseph Shaheen, IV; son, Aaron Michael (Stevie) Shaheen; son, Christopher James Shaheen; daughter, Wanda (Phillip) Young; son, Adam Mosely; sister, Shirley Walsh; grandchildren, Phillip Lee Young, Jr., Corrie Young, Abbie Young, Maggie Young, Austin Shaheen, Aaron Shaheen, Trent Mosely and several great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for John Joseph Shaheen, III
Published in The Telegraph on June 12, 2019