John Kenneth Shinholster

November 20, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for John Kenneth Shinholster will be held 1 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kings Chapel Cemetery, Jones County. Mr. Shinholster, 79, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.

Survivors includes his devoted wife, Rosebud Shinholster; six children, Kevin (Verlencia) Shinholster, Derrell K. Shinholster, Ronald (Astrid) Shinholster, Kenneth (Pamela) Shinholster, Dexter (Adrienne) Shinholster and Andrae Moore; four sisters; three brothers; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 12 Noon until 1 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





