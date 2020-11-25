1/1
John Kenneth Shinholster
November 20, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for John Kenneth Shinholster will be held 1 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kings Chapel Cemetery, Jones County. Mr. Shinholster, 79, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.
Survivors includes his devoted wife, Rosebud Shinholster; six children, Kevin (Verlencia) Shinholster, Derrell K. Shinholster, Ronald (Astrid) Shinholster, Kenneth (Pamela) Shinholster, Dexter (Adrienne) Shinholster and Andrae Moore; four sisters; three brothers; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 12 Noon until 1 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kings Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
November 24, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Rouse
November 24, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with the Shinholster family during this difficult time.
Sallie Reddick
Friend
