John Leon "Bill" Hatchett
December 23, 1921 - December 15, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- John Leon "Bill" Hatchett, 97, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Burial with military honors will be held in Andersonville National Cemetery on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Visitation will follow at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 209 South Miller St. in Fort Valley with funeral services at 3:00 PM. Rev. Ed McQueen will officiate.
Born in Fort Valley to the late Johnnie Mack and Bertha Mae Hatchett, Mr. Hatchett was the co-owner along with his brothers and father of Fort Valley Machine Company. He served as a fighter pilot in the Army Air Corp during WWII and flew the P-38 photo reconnaissance aircraft as a member of the 23rd Squadron. He received five Bronze Stars and the Distinguished Flying Cross during his time of enlistment. Mr. Hatchett was a long time member of First Baptist Church where he was a deacon and secretary of the Sunday School. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Hatchett is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Dot Hatchett. Survivors include his children, Lynn Seay (Erick) of Reynolds, Debra Burdette (Pat) of Forsyth, Nan Meens (Johannes) of Macon, and John Hatchett (Shirley) of Byron; six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sister in law, Alyce Hatchett of Fort Valley; and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Valley or charity of donor's choice. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019