John Loam Bell
August 1, 1929 - February 4, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- Born to parents William Wiley Bell, Sr. and Florence Brown Bell of Wilcox Country, Georgia, John was the youngest of five children. His childhood years were spent on his parent's farm in the Rochelle area where he also excelled in learning at school. John later served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While attending Georgia Tech and running a vending machine business in Atlanta, he met the love of his life, Wylene Donahoo. They were married on March 20, 1955. The couple moved from Atlanta to Macon in 1957; in 1959 they settled into their current home in Bonaire.
John's career was marked by being a gifted businessman with his own vending machine company which served factories and shops in both Atlanta and Macon. He repaired and maintained his own machines and made a living off receiving nickels, dimes, and quarters. In 1974 he sold the vending business and turned to using his incredible mind and talent as a mechanic known for being able to fix anything! In this capacity he was the owner of Midway Lawn and Garden for more than 30 years. He not only loved repairing small engines but cared for his customers by often going out of his way to help them. John was a longtime member of Bonaire United Methodist Church. Additionally, he generously supported several social service organizations in the greater Macon area. He retired at the age of 77 and continued to lovingly and generously support his children and their careers.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his four siblings, Margaret Wilder, William Bell Jr., Jane Davis, and Mary Florence Sisk.
John went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Wylene; their three children, Ted (Connie) Bell, Wade Bell, Doris (David) Strong; three grandchildren (Jessica Bell, John Wiley Bell, Matthew Strong); and one great grandchild (Preston Bell).
A memorial gathering will be Friday, February 7, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Bell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mr. Bell will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of John Loam Bell to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon, Georgia 31220.
Jesus said …"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies." -- John 11:25
