John McCook Williams
7-8-1945 - 5-8-2019
Macon, GA- John departed us on May 8 2019 he was born in Milledgeville Ga on July 8, 1945 to the late Beal and Mary Lee McCook Williams. John is preceded by his wife Melba Jo McGee, son John Vernon Williams and sister Mary Anne Davis. He is survived by brothers' Beal wife Elaine, Gerald, (Jerry) wife Merry
Williams and several nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as his care givers, Robin and Michael Dunn. John was of the Baptist faith, attended Bruce Elementary and graduated from Dudley Hughes HS. John's remains along with his wife's will be interned Thursday May 16 at 2:00 in the family plot at Wesley Chapel UMC cemetery, 6170 Old Macon Rd. Danville Ga 31017 at which time a memorial service will be held. No flowers, please make donation to Wesley Chapel UMC cemetery.
View the online memorial for John McCook Williams
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019