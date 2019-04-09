TSgt. John McGrath, USAF (Ret.)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John McGrath.
March 12, 1937 - April 5, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- John McGrath, 82, was summoned by God to His heavenly home on Friday, April 5, 2019.
John was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 12, 1937, to the late George and Mary Babych McGrath. From the time he was a young man, he had a strong desire to help people. John dedicated himself as a volunteer firefighter at the Goshen Fire Department in Pennsylvania during high school. With pride and honor, he went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and attained the rank of Tech Sergeant before retiring. John also went on to retire from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base having dedicated over 50 years of combined military and federal service. He was admired by everyone he worked with.
A kind man with the most welcoming blue eyes, John was gentle and quiet, while also friendly and funny. He never met a stranger. John enjoyed being involved with the seniors of Centerville and was extremely patriotic. Without a doubt, he loved his country and attended every veteran's event he could, especially those at the VFW, as well as the annual Veterans Day programs at Magnolia Park Cemetery. He had a love for animals, especially for his pets, "Mitzi," "S'mores," and "Clawdette." He also enjoyed going on trips, often enjoying the planning and traveling more than he did the destination.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 55 years, Deloris McGrath; and his sons, Frank and Matt McGrath.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Chaplain Chuck Towery officiating. Following the service, John will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for John McGrath
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019