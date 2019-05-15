John Melvin Brewer Sr.
October 15, 1939 - May 14, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- John Melvin Brewer Sr. 79, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Tuesday May 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Dixon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Reverend John Irwin will officiate. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Wilkinson County, He was the son of the late John Claude Brewer and Louise Ethridge Brewer. He was a member of the Dixon United Methodist Church and was a retired truck driver. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Lee Alston.
He is survived by his wife, Marie McDaniel Brewer, Children, Paula Hildebrand(Danny), Kelli Dodd(Tommy) John Brewer Jr. and Dale Brewer. Grandchildren, Lee Alston, Jason Hildebrand(Taylor), Lindsey Brewer, Christina Dodd, Hunter Brewer, and Jackson Dodd. Great grandchildren, Colton Alston, and Gatlin Hildebrand.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for John Melvin Brewer Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2019