John Michael Brown
Sept. 24, 1940 - Apr. 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Mr. John Michael Brown, 78, passed away early Thursday morning, April 11, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Family will greet friends for the hour prior to service, and burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Brown, son of the late Herbert W. and Georgia Mae Fletcher Shipman was born in Macon, Georgia. He attended Lanier High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving until 1965, and during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John Michael worked and retired from Bell South after 35 years of service as an electronic technician. He was an avid golfer and devoted fan of college and professional football.
Survivors include his son, Michael Brown; brother, Karl (Tracey Parker) Shipman; sister, Karen D. Wacter; and a lifelong best friend, Dean Roquemore.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019