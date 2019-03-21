John Murray McCarty
"Captain Jack"
1-19-1945 - 3-8-2019
Macon, GA- John Murray, known to his friends as "Captain Jack" or "Sean", was born in Petersburg, VA., to Rev. Elmo Murray McCarty and Johnnie McCallister McCarty. He is survived by 3 siblings, Jerry Eugene McCarty, Charles Patrick McCarty and Leila Michelle Shotts.
Captain Jack was a remarkable man and a good friend to everyone who knew him. He was a man of faith and regularly attended Mulberry St. United Methodist Church, Temple Beth Israel Church and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. McCarty was proud of his Army service and spoke often of the JAG Corps. He loved music and played the harmonica and sang at many events around Macon.
Captain Jack loved the Lord and he tried hard to be a faithful servant. Many were blessed by his friendship.
Memorial Service at Mulberry St. U.M.C March 22 at 12:30 in Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019