October 2, 1938 - December 27, 2019

Atlanta, GA- John Alan Neal died suddenly on December 27, 2019 due to complications of Parkinson's Disease.

John Alan Neal was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on October 2, 1934. His parents were John N. Neal and Johnnie Neal. Alan graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1956, and was a lifetime Georgia Tech fan. Alan was a Ltjg. in the US Navy for 3 years. After that, he took a banking offer from Suntrust, which brought his family to Atlanta.

He was in banking for 40+ years, and was well respected. Alan was a lifelong supporter of American Cancer Society. He earned his MBA at Georgia State in Atlanta. Alan was President of Suntrust Bank in Macon, a job of great integrity. He was also a President of Idle Hour Club in Macon. It was there that he enjoyed playing golf with his Macon buddies.

Alan Neal is survived by his wife Lynn Sheppard Neal; Alan and Lynn Neal were happily married for 63 years, his daughter, Pam Neal Fellows (Hank), granddaughter Susie Fellows Tulloch (Ross), grandsons Thomas Henry Fellows and Christopher Alan Fellows (Kathryn). The great-grandchildren Maddie Rose Tulloch, Henry Lyle Fellows, Amelia Kathryn Fellows, and Robert Neal Fellows.

The funeral service will be held at HM Patterson & Son- Spring Hill Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9 am. The burial will immediately follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Park.





