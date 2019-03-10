John Otis Little, Jr
Macon , ga- Funeral services for John Otis Little, Jr. will be held at 11 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Willie L. Finney, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Mr. Little, 71, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Little; three children, Victor (Nicole) Little, Vencey R. (Shanita) Little and Yulantress Little; two sisters, Andrea Eason and Jacqueline (Ron) Nesbitt; three brothers, Paul Little, Sr., David (Johnnie) Little, Sr., and Michael (Patricia) Little, Sr.; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019