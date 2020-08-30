John Peter WellingJuly 2, 1955 - August 26, 2020Macon, GA- MSgt. John Peter Welling, age 65, died at home surrounded by loved ones August 26, 2020. He was born in South Bend, IN to his beloved parents Joseph and Mary Welling, who precede him in death. He married the love of his life, Betty Welling (Holzmeister) in 1975 and together they raised four daughters. MSgt. Welling retired from the US Air Force after proudly serving for twenty years. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking for family, and bird watching with his beautiful wife.MSgt. Welling is survived by his wife, daughters, Jenny (Marc), Samantha, Vicki (Chris), and Anita (Todd), nine grandchildren, Marcus, Courtney, McKenzie, Spencer, Brooklyn, Reagan, Reid, Nolan, and Canyon, a brother, five sisters, and several in-laws and nieces and nephews.A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00.