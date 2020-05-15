John R. Cone Sr.March 5, 1928 - May 8, 2020Macon, GA- John R. Cone Sr. was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday May 08, 2020. Born on March 05, 1928 in Vienna, GA he was a caring and giving man a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Chance Hill Baptist Church (16463 GA Highway 129 Dry Branch, GA 31020). Viewing of the body will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM on Saturday in the church cemetery.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary