John R. Cone Sr.
1928 - 2020
John R. Cone Sr.
March 5, 1928 - May 8, 2020
Macon, GA- John R. Cone Sr. was called home by his Lord and Savior on Friday May 08, 2020. Born on March 05, 1928 in Vienna, GA he was a caring and giving man a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Chance Hill Baptist Church (16463 GA Highway 129 Dry Branch, GA 31020). Viewing of the body will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM on Saturday in the church cemetery.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for John R. Cone Sr.


Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Viewing
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Chance Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
MAY
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chance Hill Baptist Church
