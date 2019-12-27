Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Cox. View Sign Service Information Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley 213 West Church St. Fort Valley , GA 31030 (478)-825-2424 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Fellowship Hall of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church 1502 Knoxville Street Fort Valley , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



John R. Cox08/01/1942 - 12/20/2019Fort Valley, GA- John R. Cox, 77, died at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Fellowship Hall of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church, 1502 Knoxville Street in Fort Valley, with Tim Wilson officiating. Casual attire is requested.Born in 1942 in Miami, Florida to Joseph T. Cox and Elizabeth B Cox. John a/k/a Randy grew up in Coral Gables, Florida, graduating from Coral Gables High School. John attended The Citadel where he was named the outstanding Air Force freshman cadet and then the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating with a BS degree, majoring in mathematics with a minor in physics. John later earned a MBA and CPA certificate. He taught accounting and tax as an adjunct professor at Georgia College and FVSU. After graduating from UNC (Go Heels), he studied meteorology at Texas A&M and proudly served in the Air Force as a meteorologist. John was stationed at Robins AFB, serving as the SAC Wing Weather Officer. He served in Korat, Thailand and then at Scott AFB as the global weather briefer in the MAC Headquarters. He separated from the Air Force in 1970 as a Captain.John was very grateful to the Luce brothers for hiring him at Blue Bird Body Company where he was proud to work nearly thirty years. He began his career as the Assistant Secretary and was promoted to Assistant Treasurer, Director of Corporate Finance and Tax, and then retired as the Corporate Controller. After retiring, John's meaningful purpose in life was in providing care giving to his appreciative, beautiful, loving wife and partner Helen in their declining years. John was a strong believer in reason, science and life long learning for the acquisition of knowledge and wisdom. John had a quick and frequent sense of humor. John loved working outside with beautiful results and took pride in the Christmas display in the yard every year. John also took pride in his two black Jaguar cars.Survivors include his wife Helen Rustin Hudson Cox with dog Mandy, brother Joseph Ward Cox, daughter Leslie Gross (Justin) stepdaughters Davida Smith (Steve), Anita Jamison (Dugger), stepsons Alan Hudson (Scarlett) and David Hudson (Laura), and several grandchildren.John wanted to extend his grateful appreciation to Dr. Schnell and Dr. Andrew Golde for saving his life in 2005 and for Dr. Golde's outstanding compassion and medical wisdom in the succeeding years.Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019

