Chief John R. Thomas Jr. (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May you gain..."
    - Pamela Williams
  • "Our sincere sympathy for your precious loss and may God's..."
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway Assembly of God
Obituary
Send Flowers

Chief John R. Thomas, Jr.
June 29, 1928 - May 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Chief John R. Thomas, Jr., 90, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Parkway Assembly of God with entombment at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Joe E. Williams and Rev. Sam Waldron will officiate. The family will greet friends from 5 until 8 PM Monday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and asks those who wish to make donations to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 6611 Zebulon Road, Macon 31220 or Parkway Assembly of God, 5191 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon 31206 or the donor's favorite charity. The family may be contacted at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Thomas, 101 Doe Run, Juliette, GA 31046.
Chief Thomas was born in Macon the son of the late Effie Rainey Thomas and John R. Thomas, Sr. He was retired District Chief of the Macon Bibb County Fire Department where he was on the department for 44 years. Chief Thomas was a United States Navy veteran, a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, attended Parkway Assembly of God. He was preceded in death by his siblings, H. W. "Duck" Thomas and Mary Waldron.
Chief Thomas was a State Commander of the , a former board member of the Macon Softball Association, a former board member of the Macon Bibb County Pension Fund and was Fireman of the Year with the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Chief Thomas is survived by his wife, Louise Ellis Thomas of Macon; children, Beverly Trice Lampp of Juliette, Rick Thomas (Elaine) of Bolingbroke, Randy Rutland (Donna) of Macon, Tony Rutland (JoAnne) of Juliette; grandchildren, Lance Trice (Wendy), Joseph Thomas (Lynsey), Gabriel Thomas (Morgan), Katie Rushing (Dustin), Jonathan Rutland, Josh Young, Kimberly Rutland, and Katelyn George (Dylan); great-grandchildren, Landon Trice, Leah Trice, Eric Young, and Marley Kate Thomas; sisters, Betty Jean Garner and Norma Trowbridge (Larry); several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Chief John R. Thomas, Jr.
logo
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.