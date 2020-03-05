Mr. John Reese
March 7, 1951 - February 26, 2020
Macon, GA.- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. John Reese. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Michael Preston will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted daughter, Rosa Latson and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020