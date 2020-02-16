John Rene' "Jay" Hawkins Jr.
January 28, 1954 - February 13, 2020
Macon, Georgia- John Rene' "Jay" Hawkins, Jr. died unexpectedly Thursday, February 13, 2020. The service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Chip Miller officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Benj, the Benjamin Hawkins UGA Law School Scholarship Fund, Attn: Phyllis Cooke Webb, 225 Herty Drive., Athens GA 30602.
Jay was born in Macon, Georgia to the late John Rene' Hawkins, Sr. and Annette Moore Hawkins Strohbehn. He was preceded in death by his son, David Benjamin Hawkins. Jay was retired from Smith, Hawkins, Hollingsworth & Reeves as an attorney specializing in tax and estate planning. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Georgia, UGA School of Law, and earned an LLM in taxation from New York University. He was a member, Trustee and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church, and a long time member of the choir. Jay was a past member of the Macon Exchange Club, past Board member of Campus Clubs and an Eagle Scout. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish, and sail.
Jay is survived by his wife, Kathy Roberts Hawkins of Macon, son; John Rene' "Jason" Hawkins III (Allison), grandchildren; Benjamin and Patton Hawkins, sister; Corley Hawkins Gilpin (Larry), sister-in-laws; Virginia Roberts Kinman (Lowe) and Beth Roberts, brother-in-law; Paul Roberts (Leah), and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for John Rene' "Jay" Hawkins Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020