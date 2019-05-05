John Richard Alligood
March 3, 1950 - May 2, 2019
Macon, GA- John Richard Alligood, 69, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make –A- Wish, 1775 The Exchange SE, #200, Atlanta, GA 30339, Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or the Macon Bibb Animal Shelter, 4214 Fulton Mill Road, Macon GA 31216.
John was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Ralph J. and Bernice Smallwood Alligood. He was preceded in death by a brother, Butch Alligood. John was a Willingham High School Class of 1968 graduate. He received a Master's Degree from Mercer University. John was retired from Armstrong World Industries as the Human Resource Manager. He attended Ingleside Baptist Church; was an avid Georgia Tech Football fan and was a member of the Optimist Club. John was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Pam Attaway Alligood, daughter, Emily Alligood, son, Derek Alligood, sister, Patsy Alligood all of Macon, brother, Ralph Alligood of Kingsland, and other loving family members, and granddogs, Murphy, Charlie and Betty.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019