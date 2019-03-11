John Richard Tibbets
April 17, 1947 - March 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- John Richard Tibbets, 71, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Antebellum Grove Assisted Living. Services celebrating his life will be held at a later date by his family and friends.
John was born on April 17, 1947 in Centralia, IL to the late Chester and Frances (Schwenke) Tibbets. He faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force. John was a retired computer programmer from Blue Cross Blue Shield. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory is his granddaughter, Kelly Law (Matt Bankston) of Bonaire and great-granddaughter, Cassidy Law of Macon.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
