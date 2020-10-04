John Russell Joyner
Jones County, Georgia- JONES COUNTY: John Russell Joyner, 83, of Folendore Road, died Friday, October 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Frank King officiating. The family will greet friends following the services at the cemetery.
Mr. Joyner was born December 14, 1936, in Macon and had lived in Gray since 1982. He was the son of the late John Henry Joyner and Annette Story Joyner. Mr. Joyner honorably served his country with the United States Army National Guard. He also served as Captain of the Detective Division of the Macon Police Department as well as serving as an officer for Gray Police Department.
Mr. Joyner is survived by his wife: Cathy Joyner; sons: Tim Joyner (:Lisa) and Tony Joyner and by a grandson: Kendall Joyner.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jones County Athletic Department, 339 Railroad Street, Gray, Georgia 31032.
Gray Memorial Chapel in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Joyner.
