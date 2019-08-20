John S. Crockett
Macon, GA- Funeral services for John S. Crockett will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Beulahland Bible Church. Pastor Henderson Carswell will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Crockett, 56, passed away Friday, August 16,2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Marilyn B. Crockett; nine children; two sisters; two brothers; twenty six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 934 Ashlin Ave and will receive friends tonight from 6 - 7 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019