SMSgt John F. Shoemaker, USAF (Ret.)
August 6, 1941 - May 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- John Shoemaker, 77, entered into rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
John was born on August 6, 1941 in Lee County, Illinois to Grace Shoemaker and the late Orville Shoemaker. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force, having fought during Vietnam. Following his military retirement, he continued working and later retired from the City of Warner Robins. John was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing but his greatest love was his family.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Ann Shoemaker; children, Sheila Gainous (Lee) of Hawkinsville and Keith Shoemaker (Leza) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Rebecca Gainous; brothers, Orville Shoemaker (Sharon) and Gary Shoemaker (Debbie), both of Dixon, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. Shoemaker will be laid to rest with full military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2019