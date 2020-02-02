John Smith, Sr.
September 20, 1937 - January 29, 2020
Adel, Ga- Mr. John Randolph Smith, Sr, 82 of Adel passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon. Mr. Smith was born September 20, 1937 to the late Thomas Jefferson Smith and Illa Mae Fulford Smith. He retired from Frigidaire Corp. as a district sales manager and was a member of Adel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife Doris M. Smith of Adel; children, John Randolph (Nancy) Smith, Jr of Kennesaw, Ga, Leslie Smith (Steve) Kennedy of Atlanta; grandchildren, Austin Smith of Denver, Co, Emmily Catherine Smith (Glenn) Pickens of Smyrna, GA, and Valerie (Thomas) Aseff of Marietta, GA; great grandchildren, Shashana Aseff and Chananyah Aseff of Marietta, GA; step daughters, Cydney McDonald (Trooper) Teitel of Macon, and Jill McDonald (Ray) Sistino of Western Springs, IL; step grandchildren, Alex Harrison of Smyrna, GA. Caroline Harrison of Auburn, GA, Isabel Sistion of Western Springs, Il, and Mary Agnes Sistion of Western Springs, Il; and one brother, Lawrence T. Smith of Rincon, GA. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his daughter, Leigh Smith.
A celebration of Life was held Friday, January 31, 2020 at Adel United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Wood, and Rev. John Stephens officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.purvisfh.com. Purvis Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020