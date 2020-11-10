1/1
John "Benjie" Stokes
1961 - 2020
John "Benjie" Stokes
February 1, 1961 - November 7, 2020
Midway, GA- Benjie Stokes, 59, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Benjie was born and raised in Macon, GA and lived in Midway the past 15 years. He attended New Life Family Church. He enjoyed wood working, fishing, and watching UGA football. He also enjoyed playing his Taylor guitar. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. His family meant the world to him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Prentice G. Stokes; and one brother, Buster Stokes.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Pat Stokes; four daughters, JoDanna Fletcher, Priscilla Stokes, Angie Mariera (Adrian), and Capri Snell; five grandchildren; mother, Louise Stokes; three brothers, Jimmy Edwards (Susan), Eddie Stokes (Kay), and Tim Stokes (Sandy); one sister, Brenda Fresorger (Bob); along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will begin at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel with Reverend Gabe Gill officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the service will be limited, social distancing will be observed, and the wearing of masks is required.
Arrangements are provided by Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 10, 2020.
