John Thomas "Tommy" Bowman Sr.
07/16/1944 - 06/29/2019
Fort Valley, GA- John Thomas "Tommy" Bowman Sr., 74, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating.
Born in Fort Valley, Mr. Bowman had been employed at Happyvale Flour Mill, First Baptist Church and Fort Valley Housing Authority.
Survivors include his children, Michael Sullivan, Maureen Sullivan, John Thomas "Johnny" Bowman Jr., and Amy Zelenak (Kris), and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lee Robbins Bowman.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 2, 2019