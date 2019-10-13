John Thomas Farmer, Sr.
November 1, 1937 - October 10, 2019
Macon, GA- John Thomas Farmer, Sr., 81, of Macon, Georgia passed away October 10, 2019. The family will greet friends for a visitation Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, at Hart's at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 804 Cherry Street, Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
John, the son of the late Joseph and Leila Farmer, was born on November 1, 1937. John grew up in Milan, Georgia along with his brothers James, William and sister Mary. John graduated from Telfair County High School in 1955. He went on to work for the Southern Railroad for over 35 years.
John is predeceased by his wife Ann Kennedy Farmer. Survivors include his brother, William Farmer; children, Tommy Farmer (Cheri), of Macon, Billy Farmer (Kim), of Macon, and Donna Farmer (Stacy), of Cumming; ten grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for John Thomas Farmer, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2019