October 15, 1958 - March 17, 2019
Lizella, GA- John Timothy Bennett, 60, passed away in Gainesville, Florida on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
John was born in Warner Robins, Georgia on October 15, 1958 and was of the Baptist faith. A Civil Service retiree at Robins Air Force Base, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. John was also a member of the Moose Lodge #1688.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dessaw Bennett.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 15 years, Aldena Bennett of Lizella; mother, Virginia Bennett of Fort Valley; stepchildren, John Good of McDonough, Jennifer Good of Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, and Sandy Watson of Centerville; granddaughter, Kaylynn Watson; siblings, Ann, Donna, Julia, and Duard Bennett, all of Fort Valley, and Eugene Bennett of Whitesburg, Georgia; and nieces, nephews, and several other grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with the funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of John Timothy Bennett to Happy Hour Service Center, 202 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of John Timothy Bennett to Happy Hour Service Center, 202 N. Davis Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019