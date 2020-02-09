John W. Dupree
October 20, 1944 - February 6, 2020
Byron, Georgia- John W. Dupree, Jr., 75, of Byron, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mr. Billy Goudeau will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel.
Born in Griffin, Georgia he was the son of the late John W. Dupree Sr. and Emilly Nutt Dupree. He was retired Senior Master Sargent from the U.S. Air Force and also retired aircraft mechanic from Robins Air Force Base.
Mr. Dupree was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Byron, where had served on the Trustee Board. He was a organizer of the Special Olympics in Altus, Oklahoma, and was preceded in death by three siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian D. Dupree, Children, Holly Dupree Daniels, Robin Dupree Smith(Ronnie) and Kelly Dupree Deeley(James) Grandchildren, Dean Salter, Devin Smith, Olivia Daniels, Allyssa Deeley and Aiden Deeley.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Central Georgia Cancer Foundation, 114 Sutherlin Drive Suite C-1 Warner Robins, Ga. 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020