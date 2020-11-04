John Wesley Bryant
April 1, 1951 - October 30, 2020
Kathleen, GA- SMSgt. John Wesley Bryant, USAF (Ret.) was born April 1, 1951, in Macon, Georgia, to the parentage of Mrs. Ella Bryant and the late Mr. Johnny Bryant. One brother, Melvin Bryant, and sister, Betty Power, preceded him in death.
On Friday, October 30, 2020, God called John to join Him in his Heavenly Home where there would be no more pain. He was 69 years old when he met his Savior face-to-face.
A lifelong resident of Middle Georgia, John attended and graduated from Ballard Hudson High School in Macon. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he earned the rank of Senior Master Sergeant after serving for 22 years. His last role in the Air Force was as an Information Management Technician. Following his service to his country, John worked for Robins Air Base for 26 years as a Logistics Management Specialist until his retirement in 2018.
Mostly a quiet man, John opened up when he talked to his sons-in-law and grandchildren. His grandchildren were the light of his life and he especially loved to take them to Disney World and other amusement parks. John enjoyed fishing and camping in the great outdoors with his family.
Left to cherish John's memory are his daughters, Christy Bryant Garman (Jamaal) of Warner Robins; Samantha Bryant Mickens (Troy) of Conyers, and Jessica Bryant of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Rashawn Garman, Aiyana Garman, Caleb Mickens, and Caleigh Mickens; brother, Johnny Lee Bryant of Macon; brother-in-law, Curtis Power of Warner Robins; nieces and nephews, Drs. Vanessa Power-Anderson (Myron) of San Antonio, Texas, and Armond Power (Jamie) of Warner Robins; grandnephew, Ayden Anderson of San Antonio, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the chapel at McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Bibb Mt. Zion Cemetery, 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, Georgia.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.