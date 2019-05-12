|
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Juliette United Methodist Church
|
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Juliette United Methodist Church
John Wesley Tolbert
February 15, 1932 - May 8, 2019
Juliette, GA- John Wesley Tolbert, 87, of Juliette, Georgia, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a long illness. Services will be held at Juliette United Methodist Church on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held in the fellowship hall from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Born February 15, 1932, in Fountain, Alabama, John followed his brothers into the armed forces after his junior year of high school, serving two years in the Alabama National Guard during the Korean Conflict before returning to Baldwin County High School to complete his high school diploma. John then reentered service and met and married Jeanette, the love of his life, in Macon, Georgia. They moved to Chicago, Illinois, where John finished his active duty and started his long career with the Bell Telephone companies. John and Jeanette moved back to Georgia where they raised their five children as he continued working for Southern Bell, studied engineering at Mercer University, and remained active in the Air National Guard - serving on missions that took him to France, Puerto Rico, Germany, Italy, and to many states across our country. After retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard and as a telecommunications specialist with AT&T, John spent many years employed as a civilian telecommunications subcontractor at the Pentagon and on U.S. bases across Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. He loved sharing his travel experiences and knowledge of countries and cultures, especially with students in his grandchildren's classes.
While John worked diligently with Jeanette to build a better life for his family, he also found time to enjoy life with them. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, golfing, and retelling stories of his youth. John loved serving his community by volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, the Exchange Club, the Juliette River Club, Talking Books for the Blind (the Pioneers), and many other charitable projects. He also cheerfully helped family, friends, and neighbors with many construction projects. John enjoyed worshipping with Jeanette at Martha Bowman Methodist Church, at Forsyth United Methodist Church, and, for the last 40 years, at Juliette United Methodist Church. He believed and trusted in God's love and forgiveness.
John mourned the passing of his son, Tim Tolbert; his parents, David Cornelius Tolbert, Sr. and Lillie (Biggs) Tolbert; his parents-in-law, Lester and Betty (Odom) Martin; his siblings: Pauline (Grady) Gorum, Almon (Octavia) Tolbert, Gene (Imogene) Tolbert, James (Bernice) Tolbert, Dave Tolbert; his brothers-in-law: John Robertson and Charles Evans; his grandson-in-law Christopher Morrison.
Left to treasure John's memory are his wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Martin) Tolbert, his children: Sheila (Gregg) Shawen, Penny (Tommy) Wilson, Todd (Stacy) Tolbert, Jennifer (Gordon) Smith, and daughter-in-law Jane (Kersey) Tolbert; his grandchildren: Courtney (Jerry) Moon, Thomas (Angela) Wilson, Harrison Wilson, Chelsea (John) Morris, Dayton Shawen, Oliver Shawen, Connor Tolbert, Neal Tolbert, Matthew Smith, Ryan Smith, Katelyn Smith, Jerica Morrison, Jennifer Singletary; his great-grandchildren: Kady-Mac Moon, Will Moon, John Daniel Morris, Gunner Morris, Savannah Wilson, Aaliyah Fountain, Levi Fountain, Makenzie Singletary, and Kailee Singletary; his brother, Ronald (Doris) Tolbert, his sisters-in-law: Shirley Tolbert, Joyce (Eric) Minor, Peggy Robertson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for John Wesley Tolbert
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019
