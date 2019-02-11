John Wilbur Cail, Jr.
March 14, 1950 - February 10, 2019
Reynolds, GA- Funeral services for John Wilbur Cail, Jr., 68, of Reynolds, will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Roberta Evangelical Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. John passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilbur Cail, Sr. and Mary Turner Cail; daughter, Amanda Rogers Ramirez and granddaughter, Anabella Ramirez.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Hortman Cail of Reynolds; three sons, Trey Cail (Angela) of Macon, John Russell Cail of Reynolds and Luis Ramirez (Alexis) of Reynolds; one daughter, Shannon Leigh Kattell (Josh) of Midland; one sister, Carolyn Floyd (Merrell) of Conway, SC; four grandchildren also survive.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2019