John William Anderson
Nov 26, 1921 - Dec 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mr. John William "Billy" Anderson, age 98 of Warner Robins, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Mr. Anderson was born on November 26, 1921 in Griffin, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. Anderson and Elma Scott Anderson; his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Anderson; daughter, Bonnie Combes; son-in-law, Ron Mathis. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, with 30 years of service as a Master Sergeant. He retired from Flint Electric as Warehouse Manager. He was a member of Centerville United Methodist Church. Survivors include his children, Mary Mathis, Beth Keaney and husband Tim, John W. Anderson, II and wife Laura; grandchildren, Michael Mathis and Michele, Paul Mathis, Layla Shepherd, Shane Keaney, Erin Prowett and Sunny; great-grandchildren, Lucy Shepherd, Walker Mathis, Will Mathis, Joe Mathis; son-in-law, Richard Combes; several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service, with military honors will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 at Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville, Georgia. Reverend Gene Walton will officiate. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Billy Anderson by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
View the online memorial for John William Anderson
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019