John William Bennett
November 4, 2003 - April 29, 2020
Athens, GA- John William Bennett died April 29, 2020, at his Athens, GA, home.
He is survived by his daughter, Summer Bennett, brother, James Bennett and his parents, Carolyn Bennett, Bonaire, GA and Jim Bennett, Warner Robins, GA. Services will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests Catholic masses be held in his name.
View the online memorial for John William Bennett
November 4, 2003 - April 29, 2020
Athens, GA- John William Bennett died April 29, 2020, at his Athens, GA, home.
He is survived by his daughter, Summer Bennett, brother, James Bennett and his parents, Carolyn Bennett, Bonaire, GA and Jim Bennett, Warner Robins, GA. Services will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests Catholic masses be held in his name.
View the online memorial for John William Bennett
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.