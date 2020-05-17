John William Bennett
2003 - 2020
John William Bennett
November 4, 2003 - April 29, 2020
Athens, GA- John William Bennett died April 29, 2020, at his Athens, GA, home.
He is survived by his daughter, Summer Bennett, brother, James Bennett and his parents, Carolyn Bennett, Bonaire, GA and Jim Bennett, Warner Robins, GA. Services will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests Catholic masses be held in his name.


Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.
